Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 837.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $40.50 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $181.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $85.17.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.