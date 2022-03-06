Zano Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $1,579.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,871.28 or 1.00020930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00073649 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00224995 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00141826 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.34 or 0.00268486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003078 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00031019 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,093,731 coins and its circulating supply is 11,064,231 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.