ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Hits $742,811.49

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $742,811.49 and approximately $1,717.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00283028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00074178 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00087536 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

