Zealium (NZL) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market cap of $13,657.17 and $38.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zealium has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002637 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00403925 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,799,729 coins and its circulating supply is 17,799,729 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

