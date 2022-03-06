ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,952.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $72,067.93 and $62,952.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

