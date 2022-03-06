Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $172,674.63 and $13,424.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

