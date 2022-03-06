Zilliqa Reaches Market Capitalization of $483.39 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $483.39 million and $23.80 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00299052 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004757 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.20 or 0.01243696 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003328 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,774,772,058 coins and its circulating supply is 12,483,304,905 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.