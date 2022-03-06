ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0191 on Top Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $30.34 million and $12,702.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.16 or 0.06594430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,234.07 or 0.99571874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047457 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.