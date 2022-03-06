ZKSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.97 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $24.11 million and $5.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.94 or 0.06748877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,068.42 or 1.00141903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048141 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

