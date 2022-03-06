Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the January 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $374,974,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $165,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $104,503,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

