Zynecoin (ZYN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $75,119.00

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001429 BTC on major exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $14.67 million and $75,119.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00103546 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

