-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). BTRS posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

BTRS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,175. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 386.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 549,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 436,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 2,626.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

