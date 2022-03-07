$0.07 EPS Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

SOI stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. 7,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,300. The company has a market capitalization of $501.09 million, a P/E ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,050.00%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 463,187 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 209,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 190,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

