-$0.17 EPS Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.22). NovoCure posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVCR. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $69.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -124.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 82,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

