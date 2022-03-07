-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.79. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 191,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,480 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

