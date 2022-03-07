$0.23 EPS Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $197,875,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $53,567,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after buying an additional 2,121,653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $45,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $23,370,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHCO opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

