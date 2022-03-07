$0.52 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $13.27 on Monday. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $200.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

