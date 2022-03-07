$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

CALM stock opened at $45.08 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -281.75 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

