$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $9.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $12.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.40.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $13.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.32. 43,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,670. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

