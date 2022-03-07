$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $612.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,021,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,871,000 after buying an additional 1,762,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

