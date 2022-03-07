$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,231,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.