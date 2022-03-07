$1.27 EPS Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. AMETEK posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $130.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,153. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 325,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.