$1.65 EPS Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will report $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded down $4.44 on Monday, reaching $174.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $140.25 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

