$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $2.39. MetLife posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of MET stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.43. 373,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,315. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MetLife by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

