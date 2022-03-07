$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to post $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Science Applications International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.