$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.82. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $164.89 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

