107,792 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Cars.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cars.com by 107.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 389,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 276,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cars.com in the third quarter valued at about $2,383,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.82 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cars.com Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.