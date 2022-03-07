108,568 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 108,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 77,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,207. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35.

