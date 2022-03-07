125,181 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Acquired by Wavelength Capital Management LLC

Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,000. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 8.1% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wavelength Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 47,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,933. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

