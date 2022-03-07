17 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

17 Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Lennar makes up approximately 1.9% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. CX Institutional grew its position in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lennar by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lennar by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

