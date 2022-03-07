17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,138 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Crown Castle International accounts for 1.5% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 467,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.20. 2,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

