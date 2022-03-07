17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 837 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

17 Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.57. 9,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,428. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $168.44 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.