17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 955 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

17 Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Capital World Investors raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $4.14 on Monday, reaching $129.98. 16,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,826. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.32. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $121.21 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

