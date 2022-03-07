17 Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

17 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for approximately 1.5% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,285,000 after acquiring an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,464,000 after acquiring an additional 117,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

