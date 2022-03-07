17 Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

17 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up about 1.7% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.61. 10,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

