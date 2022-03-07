1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Hits $0.50 on Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $60,282.18 and approximately $53,078.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.62 or 0.06577142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,208.66 or 0.99699136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046915 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

