$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings. Southwest Gas reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

SWX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

SWX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.32. 1,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,626. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 13.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,458,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,513,000 after acquiring an additional 168,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

