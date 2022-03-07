$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings. Southwest Gas reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

SWX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

SWX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.32. 1,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,626. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 13.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,458,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,513,000 after acquiring an additional 168,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.