$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will report $2.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $8.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brighthouse Financial.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS.
BHF stock opened at $47.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $62.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.