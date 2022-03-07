$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will report $2.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $8.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BHF stock opened at $47.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

