20,758 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.16. 5,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

