21,600 Shares in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Docebo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Docebo by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Docebo by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 83,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.49. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

