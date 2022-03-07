23,242 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.7% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $433.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.83 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.