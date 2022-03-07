24,750 Shares in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth $4,072,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $264,771,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $25.68 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.86.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $433,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $3,768,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,992,291 shares of company stock worth $105,592,183 and sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

