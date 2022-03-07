$255.31 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will report $255.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.60 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $171.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 584.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

