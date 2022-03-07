$265.37 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will announce $265.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.70 million to $266.04 million. Yelp reported sales of $232.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $32.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Yelp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

