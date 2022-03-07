268,216 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 268,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Hillman Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.52. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

