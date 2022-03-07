286,276 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Acquired by Wavelength Capital Management LLC

Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 286,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,000. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up 6.1% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wavelength Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 209,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 81,675 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 492,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 54,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SJNK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 274,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

