28,953 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,883,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,387,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,801,000 after buying an additional 142,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $79.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.20. Elastic has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.44.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

