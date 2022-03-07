$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Leidos reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $14.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.95 billion to $14.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $107.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

