$3.91 Million in Sales Expected for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.20 million and the lowest is $3.62 million. Cidara Therapeutics reported sales of $3.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.96 million to $46.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.29 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $30.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cidara Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.69 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

