$33.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.99 billion and the lowest is $30.97 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $28.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $132.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 billion to $135.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $152.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $146.65 billion to $156.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 126.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $100.60 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $99.33 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

