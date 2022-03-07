$33.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.99 billion and the lowest is $30.97 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $28.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $132.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 billion to $135.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $152.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $146.65 billion to $156.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alibaba Group.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 126.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.
BABA opened at $100.60 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $99.33 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.79.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
